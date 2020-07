Two hundred and seventy new cases have increased Ghana’s COVID-19 case count to 24,518.

The number of discharged persons after treatment has shot up to 20,187 while death toll stands at 139.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) also confirmed that there are currently 4,192 active cases.

The new cases were recorded from samples that were taken from June 17 to July 8, 2020.

Over 2,000 new cases have been recorded in the last three updates from the GHS.