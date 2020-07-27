As part of efforts to end the corruption in Ghana, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says he will introduce a new action plan to tackle the menace if given the nod in December 2020.

“We will as part of an Integrity for Development action plan, launch ‘Operation Sting’,” he announced on Monday, July 27, 2020.

John Mahama disclosed this at a ceremony to outdoor his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, ahead of the 2020 polls.

According to the former president, “Operation Sting is an anti-corruption crusade, which under my watch will involve massive, far-reaching and practical governmental reforms. It will be ruthless against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers.”