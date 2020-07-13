A former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba has denied claims that she had slammed the New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi.

There were reports alleging that Otiko had taken on Wontumi over some comments he supposedly made against Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer.

“My attention has been drawn to your publication captioned “Otiko fires at Wontumi as ‘bushman’ for his anti-women comment. Let me place on record that I have not published, spoken, or issued any such statement about Mr Wontumi or, the NPP as attributed to me,” a press statement signed by Otiko Djaba said.

Below is the full statement from Otiko Afisah Djaba

For Immediate Release

To All Media Houses

12th July 2020

My attention has been drawn to your publication captioned “Otiko fires at Wontumi as ‘bushman’ for his anti-women comment”. Let me place on record that I have not published, spoken or issued any such statement about Mr Wontumi or the NPP as attributed to me. I demand an immediate retraction of the publication, and an unqualified apology to me for the embarrassment caused me by this false publication.

I am in the meantime referring the matter to my lawyers for advice.

Thank you.

Signed

Dr Otiko Afisah Djaba

Executive Director

Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation

Cc: National Media Commission