Management of the Koforidua Technical University in the Eastern Region is set to construct a hospital for the university.

The university, since inception over 25 years ago, has lacked a health facility making it difficult for practical training of students offering science-related programs.

The university hospital, according to management, when completed, will render services to residents within the New Juaben North and South Municipalities in addition to students.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor David Kofi Essuman, who made this known to Citi News, indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic has fast-tracked management plans for the hospital.

“Koforidua Technical University is growing and now we have a population of over 8,000 students but the university hasn’t gotten any clinic that befits the status of the university, what we have currently is not even up to a sickbay so the university has taken it up upon itself to put up a hospital that will take care of both students and staff as well as serve the community in which the university is situated.”

“We reached out to our partners, people we do business with, philanthropist and few individuals we know they can assist us to put up the facility so today we are so much happy that Sahem has come to give us 50 bags of cement. Other companies like GLICO and the municipal assembly that we work with have also donated some items to support us.

“COVID also played much role in our intention to get the facility because when school reopened and with all the protocols that we had to do, sometimes when you have a health facility it will help so that when there’s any problem we can easily curtail it so that it doesn’t spread and so that also supported our thoughts to get the facility to help serve students, lecturers and the community better.”