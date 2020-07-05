Residents of Kpetoe in the Agortime Ziope District of the Volta Region on Sunday, July 5, 2020, massed up at the District Police Head Quarters over the arrest of some persons suspected to be Togolese nationals.

The suspects numbering 12, were arrested and detained by the police on the evening of Sunday, July 5, 2020.

This was after a bus they were traveling on was stopped by some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over claims, they had allegedly entered Ghana illegally to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The suspects, mostly aged also included a visually impaired and another physically challenged person.

Citi News’ Volta Regional Correspondent, Benjamin Aklama who witnessed the incident reported that the Community leaders had a tough time calming tempers as the youth were pelting stones at the officers at the police station.

He further reported the arrested persons had come to Kpetoe to register for the Voters ID in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise because they could not join the long queues in their local areas given their old age.

According to him, some of the apprehended persons are identifiable Ghanaians as they possed their Ghana cards.

Others he said, are relatives.

The residents who are unhappy over the development are therefore demanding the release of the individuals who have detained since Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the police have said, the suspects will be released to report tomorrow, Monday, July 6, 2020, for further investigations.

Kpetoe