The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama will present former Education Minister Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his preferred choice of running mate for the 2020 general elections.

This is despite some resistance from some officials of the NDC, Citi News understands.

The National Executive Committee meeting of the NDC where former John Mahama is expected to present the running mate is underway at the party’s headquarters in Accra.

The meeting has a number of NDC bigwigs in attendance, including 16 regional chairmen of the party.

Mr. Mahama recently via a Facebook Live on Thursday, June 18, 2020, said the party structures are currently being consulted on his choice of a running mate.

The former President has for some time now been pressurized to disclose his running mate as election 2020 draws near.

“Following the easing of restrictions, I have requested our functional executive committee to arrange a meeting of the Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) to finalize my constitutional obligation to consult these bodies on the choice of my running mate. We have also agreed on our choice of the 2020 campaign team and will announce this shortly. Our manifesto committee is also wrapping up its work and we expect to launch our 2020 manifesto in August.”

Meanwhile, the NDC presidential candidate at a previous digital conversation said there was no use in naming a running mate to contest with him in the general elections amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.