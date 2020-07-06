Millersville University has appointed Ghanaian education consultant, Ms Caroline Esinam Adzogble as an ambassador.

The appointment is part of plans by the university to boost their marketing and recruitment efforts to increase and diversify the multicultural numbers at the university.

Millersville University is a 4-year public university in Pennsylvania, USA, that offers 100+ programs of study.

Ms. Caroline Esinam Adzogble is a 28-year-old Ghanaian born inspirational and multi-award-winning Educationist, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist.

She is the founder & CEO of the Caroline Group, a major Education conglomerate in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, UK and USA.

The Caroline Group of Companies with Potters international college, Caroline University, International university services, international boarding school services, mercy heart foundation and everyday travels and tours as subsidiary companies.

Ms Caroline believes that Education should be the most affordable and accessible commodity on the planet and she’s mostly noted as the face of education in Africa.

Commenting on her appointment, she indicated that she is excited about the role and looks forward to giving her best.

“I am super excited to represent Millersville University in Africa because of the student-centred programs they have to offer. Not forgetting the great tuition discounts they offer to first-time students and the fact that their graduate are 100% employable on a global front,” Caroline stated

Patriece N. Campbell Ed.D the Director for the Office of International Programs and Services stated “Millersville University hopes that partnering with Caroline will make our institution a “first choice” school for many students in Ghana and beyond.”

Her reach, as it relates to educating students and their families regarding their international educational options is matchless in the region.”

Ms Caroline is known for redefining education across Africa.

With this new appointment as the Ambassador, she willing to go a long way in ensuring the best for the university.

The role she says will come with scholarship opportunities for potential postgraduate students across Africa; “a chance to further your education in a university that gives you first-hand opportunities to work and study at the same time”.