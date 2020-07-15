The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bunkpurugu Township and its environs in the North East Region from 2000 hours to 0600 hours.

The review took effect on Tuesday, 14th July 2020.

A press release issued by the Ministry urged chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of challenges and use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring that peace prevailed in the area.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bunkpurugu Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” it said.

Tensions in Bunkpurugu

Several clashes between the factions in Bunkpurugu have resulted in numerous deaths and curfews.

In 2016, the police administration confirmed that 35 houses were destroyed during a renewed chieftaincy clashes in the Bunkprugu Township between the Jamong and Jafog Bimoba clans.

Three persons died whilst an unknown number of people fled the area into neighbouring Togo