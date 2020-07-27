A total of 11,629,480 prospective voters have so far been registered after day 24 of the ongoing mass registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Provisional data from the electoral management body shows that 2,201,405 were captured after phase one of the exercise while 2,219,519 were registered under phase two.

The third phase of the exercise saw the registration of 3,825,216 voters.

During the fourth phase, a total of 3,383,340 registrants were registered

Out of the total number of persons registered includes 5,528,970 males and 6,100,510 females.

Also, a total of 480,851 representing 4.13% are first-time voters.

A total of 46,237 representing 0.40% are also persons living with disability.

The Greater Accra is the region leading with 2,615,925 registered voters, followed by the Ashanti region with 2,089,923.

The voter registration exercise has been ongoing since June 30, 2020.

It is expected to end in August 2020.

The commission is seeking to register some 15 million eligible voters within the period.

