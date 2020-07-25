Prudential Life Insurance Ghana (“Prudential”), a leading insurer in the country has partnered with Surfline Communications, Ghana’s leading 4G LTE internet service provider to provide an insurance package for employees of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana dubbed ‘Surf Insure’.

This first-of-its-kind partnership will extend life insurance cover to employees of SMEs who are Surfline subscribers signed onto Surf Insure.

The subscribers will be entitled to a Hospital Cash Plan (HCP) benefit if hospitalized and Funeral Support in the event of death.

Employees of SMEs and other institutions will be able to choose from varied data bundles on Surfline to enjoy these insurance benefits.

The Hospital Cash Plan (HCP) is a living benefit that provides financial support to an employee who suffers some form of income loss due to hospitalization while the Farewell Funeral Support compensates the family of the insured life with an agreed sum assured should the employee pass on.

Matt Lilley, CEO of Prudential Africa, said “Prudential has a long history of creating innovative ways to expand the landscape of how individuals can access insurance. Working with Surfline to provide insurance cover through their data bundles for the SME market presents a unique opportunity to serve a market that is often overlooked by traditional channels.”

Mr. Tetteh Ayitevie, the Chief Strategy Officer at Prudential Life Insurance Ghana said, “We are excited to partner with Surfline to bring the benefits of life insurance to more Ghanaians. This partnership is iconic and will merge the convenience of fast internet with the comfort of taking care of the uncertainties that life may bring”.

Speaking on this partnership, Head of Commercial Business at Surfline, Mr. David Afugani, said “this partnership is aimed at giving our cherished customers more value for being on Surfline. We are always ready to partner like-minded organizations to delight our customers”.

About Surfline Communications

Founded in 2011, Surfline Communications, Ghana’s leading 4GLTE provider, leads in 4GLTE services for homes and businesses.

The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to make people and businesses efficient and productive.

About Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is a top-five life insurance company in Ghana.

It employs approximately 100 staff, over 1,500 agents with over 2 million customers.

It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Plc.