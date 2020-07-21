The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it is not recruiting persons to join its Customs Division.

There are reports on social media to the effect that the Authority was enlisting people.

In a statement, GRA said such reports are false and should be disregarded.

“The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to recent reports making rounds, especially on social media that the Authority is recruiting persons to join the Customs Division of the GRA.”

“We wish to inform the general public that, this information is false and therefore should be disregarded. GRA does not recruit persons via forms circulated on social media and we do not request for payment of any kind for recruitment.”

The Authority further urged the general public not to engage such persons claiming to be recruiting on its behalf.

“The general public is therefore advised not to engage with any person or group of persons claiming to be recruiting on behalf of GRA. Those who deal with such individuals, do so at their own risk.”

