World Vision Ghana has donated sanitary and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth GHS 131,000 to the Eastern Regional Medical Stores and four other districts in the region to help the fight against Covid-19.

The items consisted of infrared thermometer guns, face shields, face masks, hand washing facilities, goggles, overalls, sanitisers among others.

This is the third donation being made to health facilities in the Eastern Region since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In an interview with Citi News after handing over the items to the districts, the Fanteakwa Cluster Manager for World Vision, Christopher Teye, indicated that the purpose is to help health professionals protect themselves well and feel confident to attend to patients.

“So we decided to give them these specific items which are going directly to the four districts where we are operating. That is Fanteakwa North and South and Afram Plains North and South and we are also supporting the regional medical stores too.”

“In all, we have given them 249 pieces of 250 litres of sanitizers, 203 hand gloves, 230 boxes of face mask with each box containing 50 pieces, 55 five litres of sanitizers, 40 big hand gloves, 100 overalls, 33 infrared thermometer guns, 200 pieces of goggles, 57 gallons of 5 litres liquid soaps, 6 sanitizer dispensers, 10 boxes of interfoil tissues and 100 handwashing facilities at a total cost of GHS 131,000.”

He also expressed hope that this donation will equip health professionals better.

“We understand that the health professionals have been affected in the Afram Plains North from the six cases with five of them being health workers so we believe these items will help them manage well.”

On his part, the District Chief Executive of Fanteakwa South Ntori Adjabeng, who was appreciative of the gesture said: “We need a lot these items because most of them are not reusable so we are pleading with other organizations and philanthropist to donate more so we district to the health facilities.”