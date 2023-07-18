On June 5, 2023, at the World Vision Head Office in Accra, staff welcomed Laura Del Valle as the new national director. She will be the first female national director in the history of World Vision Ghana.

Laura, in an acceptance speech, expressed her excitement about joining the Orange family. “When I came last year, I was deeply impressed with the ministry and services you are delivering to the children, and that is what caught my heart and my attention, and I am here just to be one of you, to serve the children, families, and communities in Ghana so they can strive for a brighter future. That is our promise to the children of Ghana, that we will do what is supposed to be done, especially to help the most vulnerable children have a better future,’’ she said.

Laura encouraged the staff of World Vision Ghana to commit to serving in line with the vision and mission of the organization. In her reflections on her first week, she expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome and shared how inspired she is by the commitment and professionalism of World Vision Ghana staff.

Laura is joining the Ghana team with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Laura Del Valle is a passionate and seasoned development and humanitarian leader with over 30 years of experience within and outside World Vision. She has served as the National Director of World Vision El Salvador since 2013.

Since she joined World Vision in 2001, she has held various positions, including Operations Director in WV El Salvador, Program Quality Specialist at LACRO, and Research and Development Associate at the Global Center. She also demonstrated adaptive and thoughtful leadership in her different roles; at the European Union and Plan International.

As an advocate for child protection and the well-being of boys and girls, Laura aims to inspire others to serve children with love and passion and to deliver high-quality results. She believes that children should be contributors to the transformational experiences they deserve for a better future in a world free of violence and filled with the tender love of Jesus. Laura speaks passionately on these issues at church and external events such as the G625 Forum, the National Legislative Assembly in El Salvador, and the Human Mobility Forum in Rome.

Laura has a Bachelors degree in sociology from El Salvador University, a Masters degree in art from Eastern University, and a doctoral degree in leadership from Gull University. She holds a specialization in the management of NGOs from the TEC of Monterrey, Mexico. She is also a certified ontological coach for business from the International Federation of Professional Ontological Coaches. She is a member of several boards and communities of practice related to child development and education.

World Vision Ghana is excited to be working with Laura as she leads the office into the next phase.

World Vision Ghana is a Christian relief, development and advocacy organization dedicated to working with children, families and communities to tackle the root causes of poverty and injustice, and has been working for over forty years, supporting relief and development activities in 14 out of 16 regions of Ghana.