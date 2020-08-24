In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle, Nathan Quao, Korkui Selormey, Kojo Akoto Boafo and Godfred Akoto Boafo discussed the fallout from the NPP’s 2020 manifesto launch at the University of Cape Coast.

There were playbacks from excerpts of the President and Vice-President’s addresses.

Some selected NPP promises captured in the manifesto was discussed on the morning show.

The team also delved into President John Mahama’s promise to legalize the use of motorbicycles for commercial purposes, an act known as ‘Okada’.