In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle and the team discuss police misconduct and misbehaviour on our roads.

The team share personal experiences and stories on instances of police extortion and bribe requests at some checkpoints dotted across the country.

Listeners also phone in to share their experiences and ways the state can curb such behaviour by the police.

Bernard Avle interviews the Police PRO, Sheila Buckman on the issue.

There was also a conversation on Ghana’s Fisheries sector. Nathan Quao interviews a representative from Ghana Canoe Fishermen council.