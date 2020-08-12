125 Ghanaian students who were stranded in Russia have arrived in Ghana.

The evacuees arrived at the Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport at 8:45am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

The stranded students who are expected to be quarantined for the next fourteen days had their temperature checked and provided with two reusable nose masks before departure to their respective hotels.

Public Relations Officer of the Immigration Regional Command at the Kotoka International Airport, ASI Babara Sam told Citi News that “As soon as they disembark from the aircraft, we gave them two nose masks and took them through the arrival protocols.”

“We have a medical team that briefed them with regards to the protocols. Once they got to their respective hotels, the medical team follows up and take their samples.”

The students were brought into the country as part of the government’s evacuation programme for stranded Ghanaians in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students went to Russia, for a one year program.