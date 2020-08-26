In this edition of the #CitiCBS, Bernard Avle, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Nathan Quao, Korkui Selormey and Godfred Akoto Boafo discuss the President and Vice-President’s claim of Government paying the locked-up funds of individuals who saved with the collapsed financial institutions

The team also had an insightful and educative interview on the name of certain famous areas in the country.

In the final part of the show, the team discussed the assault on today military officers in Dome Faase after a land ownership dispute.