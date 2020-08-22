Nigeria’s government says it will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians due to coronavirus restrictions.

Aviation Ministry spokesman James Odaudu told the BBC that the government had taken note of the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria, and the policy would be enforced in the interest of its citizens.

The European Union is among those barring Nigerians entry.

International flights resume on 29 August but the head of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority said only a few flights per day would be permitted as a test run for the protocols put in place to ensure a safe return to international operations.