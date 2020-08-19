The Dean of the School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences at University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Sandow Mark Yidana, has reiterated the call for a concerted approach towards the prevention of flood disasters in West Africa.

Speaking to Citi News during the opening of a two-day training workshop on Sentinel 1, 2, 3, Data Processing and Application in Accra, Prof. Yidana said the adverse impact of floods on life and property can be minimized through proper monitoring and assessment of relevant data.

He said the project, which is funded by the African Union (AU) and European Union Commission, will empower stakeholders to be better equipped for monitoring and prediction of floods to avert major disasters in the future.

Dr. Emmanuel Obuobie, a Senior Research Scientist at the Water Research Institute, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said the projects will also develop a functional database to share information across all West African countries.

He explained that although floods cannot be prevented from occurring, its long-term monitoring and analysis will provide adequate data to inform city planning and building construction in the sub-region.

In all, 15 officers from CSIR, Ghana Meteorological Agency, Water Resources Commission, Hydrological Services Department, and University of Ghana, will be trained on how to use remote sensors to acquire; process and apply data for flood control decision-making.