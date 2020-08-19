Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia held a town hall meeting on the infrastructural achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration at the Academy of Art and Sciences on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The event was attended some high profile personalities of the Akufo-Addo government.

Dr. Bawumia during his delivery said 17,334 infrastructural projects were initiated by the Akufo-Addo government in various parts of the country with 8,746 of them having been completed while the remaining are ongoing.

He also disclosed that NPP has up until now, finished 16 health projects it inherited from the Mahama government.

The Vice President also launched a website to enable Ghanaians to track infrastructural projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government.

Click here to read Click here for the full address by Dr. Bawumia.