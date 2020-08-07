14 students in some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country have been dismissed following recent acts of indiscipline and vandalism recorded during the conduct of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

These students have also been barred from writing their remaining papers in the ongoing examination organised by the West Africa Examination Council.

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in a statement said these sanctions have been taken to “serve as a deterrent and to ensure that life and property are protected in schools.”

Affected students

Nicholas Cobbinah` – Sekondi College Kardimell Suapim- Sekondi College John Kwofie- Sekondi College Simon Ameyibor (Senior Prefect) – Tweneboah Koduah SHS Thomas Anokye – Tweneboah Koduah SHS Juliet Amoakowaa – Tweneboah Koduah SHS Emmanuel Ashiangmor – Battor SHS Peter Sissi – Battor SHS Ameka Nyamiitse – Battor SHS Shadrack Daitey – Battor SHS Alfred Attiso – Battor SHS Solomon Brako – Juaben SHS Albert Agyekum – Juaben SHS Robert Inkoom – Juaben SHS

Additionally, three teachers have also been interdicted and barred from invigilating pending conclusion of the probe to ascertain their culpability for their roles in the alleged activities as “they are further being referred to the security agencies for further investigation.”

They are Thomas Anokye and Joseph Andoh of Tweneboa Kodua SHS and Evans Yeboah of Kade SHTS

Meanwhile, all students who are in schools where destruction of school property occurred are to be surcharged for the full cost of the damage.

According to GES, the results of these students will be withheld until they have fully paid up the full cost of items destroyed.

“These punishments are without prejudice to sanctions that may be taken by the West African Examination Council”, the statement added.

There have been a number of reports about student-agitation over what some describe as tight security and supervision of the exercise. Some students of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School and Juaben Senior High School threatened to boycott the exams saying their school authorities were being ‘too strict’ during the supervision of their first paper.

Students at the Bright Senior High School at Kukurantumi also on Thursday, August 2020, also attacked some invigilators after allegedly being spurred on by their proprietor.

The violent action from the students was in protest of strict invigilation during the examinations.

Since the beginning of these developments, the Ghana Education Service said it would adopt a zero-tolerance approach to the recent disturbances in schools.

It was appalled by the videos showing “crass indiscipline” from students, including the instances of students insulting against the President.