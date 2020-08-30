The Eastern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev Michael Manfred Martey, has said the party is strategizing to win the majority of parliamentary seats in the region.

He said the party would challenge the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress for the 33 parliamentary seats.

Rev Martey said GUM has parliamentary aspirants for 30 constituencies and would select their candidates for the remaining three before the Electoral Commis sion (EC) opens nominations for the December elections.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency(GNA), Rev. Martey said although it would not be easy, the party is hopeful the feat could be achieved looking at the support base of the movement.

Rev Martey said GUM is determined to change the face of politics by encouraging Ghanaians to participate in the country’s governance.

He said GUM’s ideologies are different from the other political parties because it is looking at uniting the citizenry to fight and secure the country’s resources for posterity.

Rev Martey called on Ghanaians to support the Movement to salvage the country from current struggles.