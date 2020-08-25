The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Awutu Senya East, as part of efforts to promote good governance, reduce corruption and improve accountability, has held a social auditing engagement with various stakeholders in the municipality.

The engagement, which as held at Opeikuma a suburb of Kasoa, saw some chiefs and various heads of some departments at the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly deliberate on ways to promote community ownership of developmental projects.

“The purpose of the engagement is to meet the various stakeholders in their communities to discuss with them their challenges and ways of solving them. Challenges like sanitation, health, poor road network were prominent in our discussions,” the Municipal Director for NCCE, Mary Nyamekye Ankrah said to Citi News.

The Municipal Director also took the opportunity to caution residents of Kasoa to desist from violence ahead of the December Polls.

“We want to appeal to residents of Kasoa to desist from engaging in violence ahead of the December Polls,” she said.

The Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Samuel Asare Akuamoah, is optimistic that the engagements will yield the much-needed results.

“The engagement is meant to empower the ordinary resident to also take part in social auditing in their communities and where ever they find themselves,” he said.

In the end, a Social Auditing monitoring committee made up of nine-member board was formed to monitor the implementation of a community action plan.