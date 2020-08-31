The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the opposition National Democratic Congress rescheduled its manifesto launch because its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has no vision for the country.

The NPP believes that the NDC has had to revise its policy document after learning of the plans the governing party has for Ghanaians.

The National Communications Director for NPP, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, at a press conference, said the NDC cannot even be trusted to launch its manifesto on September 7 as scheduled.

“Months before COVID-19 hit the world, John Mahama’s NDC set up a manifesto committee on a perilous journey to go and find out what Ghanaians want. After 16 years of NDC in the 28-year-old fourth Republic which he [Mahama] has ruled in 6 years of those years and the final decision maker in Ghana, he is still struggling to find out what Ghanaians governance priorities are.

“On July 1st 2020, the whole world was told that candidate Mahama has received the people’s manifesto and he said he was going to launch in August but when the NPP announced August 22 to launch its manifesto, the whole world was told theirs will follow on the August 29 and then came the bomb. Our manifesto hit them so hard making them postpone to 31st August and as we speak we are not sure it will come on as announced again on the 7th September.”

Copy from our manifesto if you are out of ideas

Earlier at the launch of NPP’s 2020 manifesto, the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu ridiculed NDC accusing the latter of running out of campaign ideas ahead of the 2020 general election.

He insisted that the opposition party was deliberately delaying the launch of its manifesto just to take cues from the campaign message of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

“They announced two months ago that their manifesto is ready, but they have not been able to launch it. Obviously, they are waiting for us to launch our manifesto so they can copy as usual, since they have no original ideas. Well, we have launched ours, so they are free to copy,” he stated.

Follow @Khaptain4real

