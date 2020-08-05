About 9,000 newly appointed and elected members of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are set to partake in a two-day orientation and training programme organised by the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry in partnership with the Institute of Local Government Studies.

“The training will focus on improving the knowledge and understanding of the newly elected and appointed members of MMDAs,” a statement from the Ministry has indicated.

Among the topics to be taught are ‘Ghana’s Decentralization Policy and Local Governance System’ and ‘District Assemblies and Public Health Emergency (COVID-19)’.

The nationwide training programme will begin on “5th August, 2020 in 119 training centres in the 16 regions across the country and would be completed by 28th August, 2020.”