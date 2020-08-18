Nokia (NOKIA.HE) won on Tuesday the second of its ten lawsuits against Daimler (DAIGn.DE) over patent licensing fees after a German court said the carmaker had not made a serious attempt to resolve the issue with the Finnish company.

The spat highlights a wider battle between tech companies and the car industry over royalties for technologies used in navigation systems, vehicle communications and self-driving cars.

The Mannheim court in Germany said neither Daimler nor other parties involved in the case were “seriously prepared or ready to conclude a license agreement” with Nokia on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

Daimler said it did not understand how the court could come to this conclusion and that it would appeal.