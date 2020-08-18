The head of the religious sect that has been at the centre of the Coronavirus outbreak in South Korea has apologised to the nation for the disease’s spread.

Lee Man-hee, the leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, got on his knees and bowed at a news conference.

About 60% of the country’s more than 4,000 confirmed cases are sect members. Deaths nationwide now stand at 28.

Fatalities globally have now passed the 3,000 marks, although the vast majority are in China, where the outbreak began.

Worldwide, there have been almost 90,000 confirmed cases, with the numbers outside China now growing faster than inside China.

Prosecutors in South Korea have been asked to investigate Mr Lee on possible charges of gross negligence.

“Although it was not intentional, many people have been infected,” said the 88-year-old leader. “We put our utmost efforts, but were unable to prevent it all.”

Of the confirmed cases, about 75% are from the southern city of Daegu and 73% of those have been linked to the Shincheonji Church.

In the capital, Seoul, the mayor urged the city’s 10 million residents to work from home and to avoid crowded places.