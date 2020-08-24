Three persons suspected to be robbers have been arrested by the Tesano Police for being in possession of two locally made pistols.

They also had in their possession other implements suspected to have been stolen from a robbery escapade.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command gave their names as Ato Kwamina, 26, Isaah Emmanuel, 20 and Ibrahim Abubakari, 21.

Effie Tenge in a statement said, on August 19, 2020, at about 0230 hours, security details were at Abeka Junction Operation Calm Life Snapcheck duties when they spotted the suspects in a commercial vehicle heading towards Accra.

“They were highly suspected by the police and a search conducted on the suspect discovered the offensive weapons to which they admitted ownership,” she said.

DSP Tenge said other items found on them included six (6) live BB cartridges, one Toshiba laptop, one wristwatch, one small cutter, a screwdriver, two mobile phones and two power banks.

She said the suspects are currently in custody and assisting with investigations.