The International Center for Community Health Promotion and Education (ICCHPE), a US-registered not-for-profit organization has presented cartons of hand sanitizers, nose masks, and other personal protective equipment to the Wa Municipal Health Directorate in the Upper West Region.

The presentation is to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus in the municipality.

The Wa Municipality has so far recorded 30 COVID-19 cases with 2 persons dying from the disease.

A statement from the Director of the organization Kaamel Nuhu who happens to be a native of Wa explained that the gesture is in line with the ICCHPE’s core mandate of promoting community/public health and wellness among underserved and vulnerable communities around the world.

It stated that “with a special interest in promoting health equity, ICCHPE provides technical advice and consultancy to other not-for-profit organizations working to promote public/community health around the world. We at the ICCHPE, therefore, donate this in line with our core mandate of providing good quality health for underserved communities”.

The Wa Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr. Mwin Pascal Kingsly thanked the organization for the donation and appealed to individuals and other benevolent organizations to emulate the gesture.

The Director expressed worry over how residents in the municipality are increasingly refusing to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols such as the wearing of nose masks, handwashing with soap under clean running water and social distancing.

“What is of great concern to us in our fight against the virus is that most people are not adhering to the safety protocols. From the beginning, most people were observing the protocols, but now the situation is different. If you go to the central business district, most people are not wearing nose masks. This is of great concern to us because we do not have the facilities to contain large numbers of the pandemic “.

Dr. Pascal, however, disclosed that all 28 active COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged while two persons have died as a result of the condition.