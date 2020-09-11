A total of 12,716 students will be graduating from various fields of study at the University of Education, Winneba as part of a two-day graduation process.

In all 935 students representing 7 percent of the class will be awarded diplomas whiles 10,195 students representing 80 percent will be awarded first degrees.

For the postgraduate degrees, 1,586 students representing 13 percent will be awarded.

Speaking to Citi News on the first day of the graduation ceremony where a total of 8,029 students are graduating, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, urged the graduates to serve with honesty and passion as they go out as ambassadors of the university.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the university is undertaking some projects to support the university and its communities adding that one of them is the establishment of a water production factory at the Ajumako campus of the university.

He indicated that the project which is expected to be completed before the end of the year is part of their corporate social responsibility to the communities where they operate.

“Construction work for the water production factory at the Ajumako campus of the university is about 98 percent complete. The purpose of the factory is to treat and supply quality drinking water to the university community and its environs and will provide job opportunities for the communities in which they operate,” Afful-Broni said.

The university is also on its way to becoming an internationally reputable institution for teacher education and research according to the Vice-Chancellor.

He noted that the university’s quest to introduce the Learning Management System, an online learning platform immediately after the COVID -19 outbreak has demonstrated to the world the university’s resilience to pursue academic excellence despite challenges.

“We have shown leadership in educational delivery and we have brought to the testament that knowledge nurtured at this university will become a source of enlightenment and empowerment to all people of contemporary and future society,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Prof. Obeng Mireku, appealed to the government to provide the university with an ultra-modern library complex to provide learning support and research for students.

According to him the university’s vision in training competent professional teachers remains their topmost priority thus the need for a modern library to help push that agenda.

“We intend to build a modern library complex and we will be grateful if the government can build this facility for us. This will also help students who want to carry out research work to do so without fear.”