The organisers of the National Gospel Music Awards, Global Expert Recoveries, have launched the 2020 edition in Accra.

Nominations for the award will open on September 28, 2020, through their official website ahead of the main event scheduled for February 20, 2021.

The filing of nominations will end on November 14, 2020, after which the Board takes over to sift them for the final nomination lists.

The nominees’ list for the National Gospel Music Awards 20 is expected to be released on December 21, 2020.

Winners in various categories for this year’s awards will be determined by 40% public, Board 40%, and 20% Academy votes.

See photos of the launch below:

–