The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana has asked former President John Mahama not to renege on his promise to abrogate the law banning the importation of salvaged vehicles into the country.

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday announced that he will scrap the said law if he wins the December 7 polls.

Explaining the rationale for the withdrawal, Mr. Mahama indicated it is to ensure Ghanaians whose livelihoods depend on that sector of the economy continue to enjoy decent lives and revenues.

In an interview with Citi News, Secretary of the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana, Clifford Ansong on behalf of the group, lauded the move and asked the former President not to disappoint the association if he wins the election.

“It is a manifesto promise anyway and we are happy about it. If it happens that he wins, he will definitely do what is in the manifesto. Even though sometimes not everything in the manifesto is implemented, I think this particular issue is a very serious one which he will do for us. Voting is a personal discretion but if you think that your business is being collapsed by a certain government and another is in waiting asking you to give him the nod to help you sustain the business and you don’t give him the nod, then I don’t know where you want your business to be,” he said.

The Customs Amendment Act 2020 among other things, provides incentives for automobile manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturers Programme and prohibits the importation of salvaged motor vehicles and cars over ten years of age into the country.

The law, which was passed by Parliament in March this year, is expected to be implemented in November.

Automobile dealers in the country have fiercely opposed the law, arguing it will lead to job losses in the automotive sector.

The association on a number of occasions raised concerns over the ban, describing the government’s decision as unfortunate.