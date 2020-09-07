Police in the Central Region are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who jumped from a three-storey building at Ayikooayikoo in Cape Coast.

According to the deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, Sergeant Evans Ettie Isaac, the police have arrested Luckman Alabi, father of the deceased, to assist in investigations.

Reports indicate the father was beating his son in on Sunday when the deceased attempted to escape through the back door to the balcony and jumped from the last floor of their three-storey building.

The deceased suffered severe head injury and was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“When police proceeded to the scene, they found the boy’s body in a pool of blood. The body was conveyed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. His gadget found at the scene shows that the father was beating the boy and the boy attempted to escape by jumping from the building and that led to his death,” the police said.

The body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Suspects Luckman Alabi and his wife Anastasia Kobiaba Ricketts, stepmother of the deceased, were later rescued by police from a mob attack following their alleged role in the death of the deceased.

They are currently being investigated for murder.