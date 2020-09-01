Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Clement Apaak has called for more clarity on the government’s directive asking second-year Junior High School and Senior High School students to return to school on October 5, 2020.

Mr. Apaak, on Eyewitness News, argued that the exclusion of relevant stakeholders such as the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) in the consultation process for the return of these students raises questions about the new directive.

“The President yesterday announced that students in Senior High School year two and Junior High School year two were going back to school. Now we are being told by key stakeholders that they were not consulted as far as decisions relating to the reopening of the schools were concerned. And this raises a lot of questions.”

He thus called on the government to provide more explanations for the new directive

“We need some clarity because obviously this situation leaves a lot to be desired.”

Provision of PPE for students

The Builsa South legislator also called on the government to provide more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for students who have been asked to return to school.

“I would like to serve caution and call on the government to ensure that the needed PPEs in adequate quantities are made available before the students resume classes.”

Guidelines for reopening of schools

Prior to reopening, all schools will be fumigated and disinfected.

All JHS two and SHS two students will be given reusable face masks like was done for the final year JHS and SHS students who reported to school earlier in the year.