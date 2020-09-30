The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called on the public to provide relevant information to security agencies to help them deal with the threats posed by separatists demanding independence of a Western Togoland state.

The minister in an interview on Eyewitness News said while the country’s security agencies have worked to thwart the many plots of the groups, it needs support from the public.

“Having dealt with the initial events of Friday and as the security agencies continue to deal with the current outstanding threats, what we would have to do would be to appeal to people in these areas to cooperate with the security agencies to provide them with the information and intelligence that they need to continuously thwart the efforts of these persons,” he said.

There are growing concerns about the levels of violence instigated by separatists in the Volta Region.

Members of the Homeland Study Foundation blocked major roads into the Volta Region leaving travellers stranded.

The group reportedly burnt vehicle tyres and took control of two police stations, freeing suspects and taking weapons from the armoury.

One person was later reported dead during security personnel’s attempts to try and restore order to the area.

31 people are facing trial over that incident.

On Tuesday dawn, it was reported that some Homeland Study Foundation members attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC), beating up drivers and setting ablaze some buses.

Police presence has since been intensified in the areas concerned but a section of the population have criticised the government over its failure to prevent such developments.

They say the happenings expose the inadequacies in the government’s security architecture.

But Mr. Oppong Nkrumah indicated that the country’s security apparatus is in control of the situation.

He revealed that the group had planned to compromise the Akosombo and Akuse dams, the Adomi bridge, set fire to the Ho Central Market and undertake some kidnappings.

“A good chunk of all of those were thwarted because of the intelligence available at the time,” he said, insisting that the government will ensure that all who break the law are brought to book as community engagements are undertaken.