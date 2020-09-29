A group of people suspected to be members of the separatist group advocating for independence from Ghana for the Western Togoland state has attacked the State Transport Corporation (STC) in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, and set ablaze one of its buses.

The incident according to Citi News sources occurred around midnight on Monday.

The members of the group reportedly fired gunshots before proceeding to beat up some drivers.

There is currently heavy security presence at the scene.

This is the latest incident by the group pushing for an independent Western Togoland following last Friday’s roadblocks and attacks on two police stations.

On Friday members of the Western Togoland secessionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation mounted roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra and Sogakope–Accra main roads.

Some attackers also besieged the Aveyime and Mepe police stations freeing inmates and making away with assault rifles and shotguns.

A group also attacked the North Tongu District Assembly and made away with a Toyota Hilux pick up vehicle belonging to the Assembly after they took the official Toyota Land cruiser pickup belonging to the Tongu Divisional Commander of Police, Dennis Fiakpui.

At least one person was killed following the ensuing confrontations between police and the purported secessionists.

About 35 persons were arrested following the disturbances on Friday.

On Monday 31 of them were put before a circuit court in Accra and charged on three counts of conspiracy to commit the crime of rioting, substantive offence of rioting and being at an unlawful place.