The Western Togoland Governing Council and the Defense Council have announced the formation of a special task force to carry out three key assignments.

The Council in a statement explained that the task force, which was launched on January 18, 2024, will implement a campaign against voting in all territories that fall within the borders of Western Togoland, investigate and document individuals who aid or collaborate with the Ghanaian government in the unlawful arrest and detention of Western Togoland activists and monitor and record comments in support of the Ghanaian government’s actions.

The leadership of the council has urged the public to stay away from any gatherings related to voting in Western Togoland.

The move comes as the UN Human Rights Council’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has ruled against Ghana and demanded the release of Western Togoland activists, but the Ghanaian government has failed to comply.

The task force’s actions are a response to what the council consider to be violations of human rights and a futureless Union with Ghana.

Traditional rulers were also urged to be diligent in their dealings with the Western Togoland cause and not follow politicians who violate human rights.

