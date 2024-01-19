A group of women in the Bawku township on Friday, staged a protest, alleging brutality by military personnel against residents.

In a video, hundreds of women were observed chanting, “We don’t need them [the military], we want them out.”

The protest was sparked by reported incidents on Thursday evening when soldiers allegedly entered the Bawku township and discharged firearms indiscriminately, resulting in casualties.

“We have not been able to verify the number of people that are injured. After the military fired, some of the people have dispersed, and some of them are still there protesting and the injured have been taken to the Vineyard Hospital,” one resident told Citi News in an interview.

It was reported that unknown gunmen fired into a group of people at the community centre on Wednesday, resulting in the death of two persons, while four others were injured.

