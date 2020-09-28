The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has urged the party’s parliamentary candidates in the Ashanti Region not to be complacent ahead of the December 2020 polls.

According to him, the candidates, as well as party supporters, must be determined to ensure the NPP does not lose power to the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The National Chairman who addressed party supporters at an event to outdoor the party’s parliamentary candidates in the Ashanti Region called for hard work to achieve the 47 seat target in the elections.

He added that the party intends to stay in power for a long time to manage the affairs of the country.

“We are not aiming at 2020. We are aiming at 2020, 2024, 2028, and 2032. The power has come, and we must aim at ensuring that it doesn’t go away at all and it is you who are about to be introduced today who are going to work for it.”

“I will say that most of you are guaranteed that you will go to Parliament which is about 95% but now we are aiming at 100 percent but don’t be complacent and don’t take things for granted.”

NPP moves to dialogue with disqualified MP aspirants going independent

Meanwhile, the leadership of NPP is also racing against time to get disqualified aspirants to rescind their decisions to contest as independent parliamentary candidates in the 2020 election.

Some aggrieved NPP members, most of whom were disqualified in the party’s parliamentary primaries, have opted to contest in the December polls as independent parliamentary candidates.

The National Organizer for the NPP, Sammi Awuku, also said the party’s national reconciliation committee was still engaging the aggrieved candidates to reach a consensus.

“We continue to talk to them. Some have stepped down. We are also still talking to some and I am confident that at the NPP at the end of the day will make headway when we have these small disputes,” he indicated.

