It has seriously been a wild ride over the past few months and hope everyone is doing well and in good spirits. Artlife Matters has had its setbacks in these difficult times, still, it has also shown that our area of intervention- “Artitude“, is one of the essential remedies that would not only assist in surviving this pandemic but would lead to sustainable growth (SDG-9) now and post-COVID-19.

Art is a way of life; as Artitude epitomises freedom of self-belief and grassroots expression of the African connect. As leaders of the pack, it is essential that we know our history, believe in ourselves, and above all, own our narratives. This uniqueness has created opportunities for local creatives from Ghana and all over Africa to plug into social dialogues, and cultural projects like “black is king”. We are obtaining an international interest in the potential of the art and cultural industries to drive sustainable development and create inclusive job opportunities. However, we should not lose focus on the fact that the industry also produces “inherent” values and objects: it entertains, delight, challenges, gives meaning, interprets, raises awareness, and stimulates.

In the process of getting back to the new normal, authorities struggle to find ways to get students back to their various educational institutions. The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, recently announced that mainstream schools would resume with a new academic calendar from January 2021. Parents and Guardians are not only worried about the future of their wards but are also faced with the day to day challenge of ensuring their wards are using their time productively while providing for the family. These uncommon times, call for uncommon solutions like Artitude.

Artitude seeks to introduce students, parents and the public to the endless possibilities that are available in the creative art industry while erasing the negative perception around the study of the arts in our schools. We believe our Workshops, Coaching Services, Art Exposé and Internship Placements, have already started building confidence, harnessing creative skills and developing game-changing mindsets.

We aim to roll out a series of hands-on virtual programs from October till the end of the year.

We will focus on coaching and developing competent skills of more than 1 million young adults (JHS graduates, SHS students, graduates, entry-level tertiary students, young ones with interest in art) via a mixed media broadcast.

We encourage parents and young adults to subscribe to www.artlifematters.org.

We continue to reach out to like-minded institutions, creative volunteers, organisations, corporate bodies, philanthropists and individuals to help us achieve this goal.

As we recognise and support the significant role that the arts and culture industry plays in our economy, we should not lose sight of the unique inherent values that they generate, which includes the reflection and shaping of national and individual identities.

Artlife Matters.