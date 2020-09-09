Mansa media, the leading source for African business news, in partnership with Afrochampions, the pan-African business leadership network focused on regional integration and economic emancipation, and Africa Development Solutions Group (ADS) – one of Africa’s leading investment companies, is organising a virtual conference to discuss and share expert thoughts on the reality of how the global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Africa, and how the continent can navigate this new normal to come out stronger.

BACKGROUND

Africa’s growth has been predicted to rebound at 3% in 2021.

However, the achievement of this growth is dependent on how African governments manage the economic effect of COVID-19 and the strategic steps implemented to re-open their economies.

The virtual conference, dubbed “The State of Africa 2020”, is an event of thought-provoking conversations that will span a range of themes such as the economy, trade, aviation, and the future of Africa’s creatives.

The “State of Africa 2020” is supported by other strong partners such as Prodigy Avia Solutions, Fikira Consulting, Basketball Africa League (BAL) and others to be announced soon.

“The State of Africa 2020” conference will consist of five key innovative events from September 10-11, 2020.

DAY ONE: SEPTEMBER 10, 2020

Panelists of the sessions of day one will discuss the economics of intercontinental trade post the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of investments while making sense of uncertainty for investors during this time and the woes and shortcomings of the aviation industry in Africa. Details of the sessions are below:

Intercontinental Trade and the AFCTA

In light of COVID-19, Implementation of the African continental free trade agreement was postponed by six months, as was stated by the AFCFTA Secretariat.

The trade agreement is the largest after the signing of the World Trade Organization and if implemented will bring together a market of 1.5 billion people.

Now, with borders remaining closed, and imports slowed to a meager trickle, is COVID-19 a reality check for African countries to realize the importance of trade with each other?

A Deep Look at African Investment Now and Post-pandemic

Are African countries priming to position themselves in the right way now and in the future for investment across the continent? The discussion will center around the urgency of seizing the opportunities and making sense of uncertainty for investors, as well as address if now is the right moment for African countries to challenge the status quo, and how doing so can attract investments and leverage resources.

The future of Africa’s Aviation

Air transport supports 6.2 million jobs and $55.8 billion in African economic activity. The sector has been one of the most hit during the pandemic because of travel restrictions.

The session will delve into the woes and shortcomings of the aviation industry in Africa with more focus on infrastructure challenges and how we can use the industry to leapfrog not only job creation but free trade and labour mobility.

DAY TWO – SEPTEMBER 11, 2020

Panelists of the sessions of day two will discuss how sports and entertainment can contribute significantly to Africa’s development, and through the gender lens, explore how small and medium scale enterprises in Africa have been impacted by COVID-19.

Details of the sessions are below:

Taking a Bet on Africa’s Creative Industries

At a time when the global sports industry has been disrupted entirely, we will examine where this leaves African athletes, performers, and professional teams.

With the introduction of BAL, a thriving Arts industry, and other sports initiatives, how will Africa leverage on the creative industries for economic growth and better livelihoods?

Is Africa’s Business Future Female?

In this panel, we are going to explore how small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises have been impacted by COVID-19 across the continent, through the lens of gender. We will look at how African women have been at the forefront of the pandemic and how this could shift the landscape of business in Africa.

LAUNCH of MANSA MAGAZINE – SEPTEMBER 11, 2020

As part of the scheduled innovative events, Mansa Media will be unveiling its maiden pan-African magazine. The magazine offers a high-quality source of information on the African business landscape and provides well-consolidated insights and analytics on the continent’s financial and creative sectors. The insights and analytics will be drawn from trusted experts in the identified fields across the continent.

The magazine will be launched following a high-level panel of experienced Afrian journalists who will be redefining telling the African story in times of a crisis.

Please register for free to participate.