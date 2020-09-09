Secretary of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Manifesto Committee, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo believes there are strong reasons for the Ghanaian electorate to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming polls.

She says there is no doubt ordinary citizens are yearning for the return of the NDC given the blatant hardship they have endured in the last three and half years.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s Face to Face programme, Nana Oye insisted that, a cursory comparison of the tenures of the two governments clearly shows the glaring superior record of the NDC.

“The people of Ghana decided to try the NPP, and I am sure by now, they have deeply regretted it. They have welcomed the NDC 2020 manifesto together with our flagbearer – the John and Jane ticket and are eagerly waiting for December 7 to pack [the NPP out]. They can see that the NDC will not promote family and friends, state capture or sweep corruption under the carpet.”

Nana Oye, a former Minister of Gender and Social Protection in the erstwhile John Mahama government, also said it is evident Ghanaians have wholly endorsed the newly outdoored manifesto of the NDC because of the hope it offers in restoring all that they have lost under the current Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

“In 2016, more people voted for the NPP, which is why they are in government. The beauty of it is that Ghanaians have tasted wine, Ghanaians have tasted sweetness and Ghanaians have now tasted bitterness, and they can tell the difference. They are calling, wailing and cannot wait for December 7 to cast their ballot for the NDC, along with John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang. The good thing is that Ghanaians can make a comparison, and they can see the clear differences and who they can repose their confidence and trust. They can see the NDC party government delivering and responding to their needs.”

She further condemned acts of political violence recorded under the NPP government and assured that the next NDC administration will not superintend over any form of intimidation against the citizenry.

“The NDC will not enhance ethnicity, deny, harass, assault or use state equipment, state resources or state security in a brazen manner to prevent people who want to register for their civic and political rights from doing so. This is exactly what Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP did to the people of the Volta Region,” she said.