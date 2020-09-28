The Christian Council of Ghana, Eminent Persons Group of Religious Leaders in Ghana, has urged the Electoral Commission to involve the Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) in every electoral process leading up to the December 7 general elections.

According to the Group, this will forestall any electoral tensions in the country.

In a press statement, the Eminent Persons Group stated that: “the EC must fully involve IPAC and other stakeholders in every electoral process to avoid situations that we are witnessing at the time that the election is close.”

The Eminent Persons Group also appealed to Ghanaians especially the political parties to assist the Electoral Commission “in any way they can to facilitate” a smooth electoral process.

“The Eminent Persons Group is hopeful that the EC would provide an enabling environment where all critical stakeholders would be able to engage in the processes to avoid suspicion,” the statement signed by Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y. Mante, Chairman, Eminent Persons Group of Religious Leaders added.

This call comes on the back of claims of missing names on the 2020 voters’ register.

The opposition National Democratic Congress had accused the Electoral Commission of deliberately removing names of voters from its strongholds of the polls.

But the Commission has rejected such claims explaining that the voter exhibition exercise was meant to have such issues corrected.

The NDC has also in the past accused the EC of lack of consultations compelling the party to boycott a number of IPAC meetings.

Click here for the full statement