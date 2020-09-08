Contestants of Citi TV‘s talent show, Keyboard Idol once again thrilled viewers with amazing performances over the weekend.

All ten contestants were poised and exhibited another level of showmanship through their performances.

Kelvin Yeboah Acheampong blew the minds of viewers and judges with his riveting rendition of Koda’s song, ‘Hossana’.

Vinyo Anku, Ewuradwoa Obuobia Boateng, Uriel Yeboah-Afreh, Chris Afelete Tamakloe and Bess-Marie Wuddah-Martey, among others, also dazzled Ghanaians with their keyboard prowess.

Kwame Yeboah, a multi-talented instrumentalist and musician, who was one of the judges for the night, highlighted the brilliant performances on the night.

“I have to say tonight’s performance was really good. All the contestants that didn’t do well last week did really well this week and I’m so happy to hear them because, if the level is going up, it means we’ve been productive and we need them to be able to do as much as they can do, to be able to win this thing or at least go home with some good lessons,” he said.

He expressed excitement about the amazing talents, hoping that Ghana gets more of their ilk.

“I’m very happy that we have this talent. We have all these kids playing on this important music thing here because we don’t have schools, we don’t have the medium that can support them,” he added.

