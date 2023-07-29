Ghanaian gospel music great Nii Okine will feature as the guest judge for the week 7 edition of the biggest music reality show, the Voice Factory Season 5.

The week 7 edition of the show which is scheduled to take place today, July 29, 2023, at 6:30 pm on Citi TV will see the legendary gospel musician join regular judges Fred Kyei-Mensah and Edinam Bright-Davies in drilling the contestants.

The contestants are poised to fascinate the judges and audience with the powerful ministration of live gospel performances.

Known in real life as Ernest Nii-Okai Okine, he is expected to bring his own unique perspective to the judging panel and to help the contestants take their performances to the next level.

In the mid-2010s, Nii Okai founded Nii Okai Ministries, a team of vagrant music missionaries based in Tema. He is best known for his monster hit song “Moko Be”.

The contestants for the Season 5 edition of the Voice Factory are Kleos, Cielo Bee, Manuel, Seyiram, Ernest, Rigwello, Titi, Princess, AG Wilson and Bella.

The Voice Factory Season 5 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality.

It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.

