President Nana Akufo-Addo says the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has proven over time, to be inconsistent, as he flip-flops on issues of national development.

Speaking at Bibiani, at the end of his three-day tour of the Western North Region, on Saturday, the President stated that it is important for the credibility of the country’s public discourse that persons in the country’s public space are seen to be consistent in their views and advocacy.

According to him, “when the Bill governing the establishment of the National Health Insurance Scheme were being passed in 2003, I was in Parliament. I witnessed the NDC MPs, which included Mahama, kicking against it by staging a walk out of the House.”

The President continued, “When President Kufuor successfully implemented it, Mahama and Mills said they would implement a one-time payment of the National Health Insurance, but for eight years, eight solid years, that promise never became a reality.

“Today, Mahama says he is bringing free primary healthcare if voted for. Can we trust him? Did he fulfill his promises for which reason we should believe that he would fulfil this? No, we cannot trust him.”

Touching on the cancellation of the allowances for teacher and nursing trainees, he noted that students and, indeed, all well-meaning Ghanaians, asked the former President to restore the allowances, all to no avail.

“We begged him to restore them, but he was adamant to the extent that he said if that would mean he losing the 2016 elections, so be it. I restored the teacher and nursing training allowances, and now he has changed his tongue again. He says he will now continue to pay teacher and nursing training allowances! Can we trust him? No way!”, President Akufo-Addo retorted.

Again, on the Zongo Development Fund, which, in the view of the President, is bringing development to the people in Zongo communities, he recounted how former President Mahama said the use of the Zongo Development Fund for the provision of ICT facilities and astroturf pitches represented a misappropriation of funds, only for the former President to turn around and promise the construction of mortuaries and legalising ‘okada’ for residents in Zongo communities.

Again, on the Free Senior High School policy, the President recalled how John Mahama stated that the pledge by the NPP to provide Free SHS was a mere political gimmick and just lies, as the implementation of the policy can only happen in 20 years.

“Two years ago, he said if you had GH¢2 billion, you shouldn’t be spending it all on Free SHS. Today, he says that if he is given the mantle of leadership, he will continue with the implementation of Free SHS. Can we trust him on this? No!”, President Akufo-Addo continued.

To John Mahama, he asked “You have fought the Free Senior High School all this while, what has happened? What changed your mind about the Free SHS? The Ghanaian people deserve to know, why have you changed your mind about the Free Senior High School policy. He is inconsistent and a flip-flop, a trait not seen in Akufo-Addo.”

The President, thus, asked residents of Western North to continue to continue to have trust and confidence in him, adding that “I will always be truthful to you, and work for the unity, progress, prosperity and development of our nation.”

With the NPP having only three seats out of the nine seats in the Western North Region, he was hopeful that the 2020 elections will see a change in fortunes for the NPP.

“I pray that massive changes occur this time around for all of you to be part of the elephant family. You will never regret being a part of the NPP. I urge you to vote Four More for Nana”, he said.

He appealed to residents of the Bibiani to vote massively for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Alfred Obeng.