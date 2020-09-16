Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the military leadership in Mali will be pressurised to hand over to a civilian-led government.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said ECOWAS is unhappy with the political crisis in Mali and will ensure it is resolved.

Speaking to journalists after Tuesday’s ECOWAS emergency meeting at the Peduase Lodge, Nana Akufo-Addo said the crisis cannot be allowed to escalate hence the deliberate intervention by ECOWAS leaders.

“We need a civilian leadership in the transition, and we have also made it clear that the minute that leadership is put in place through the processes that they have agreed on, in a week’s time the mediator will be back, and we will go to Bamako to see the state at play.”

A military coup in Mali last month ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita over what the coup makers described as economic hardship.

Mali eventually witnessed a series of protests which led to the removal of its President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on August 18, 2020, by a military junta.

The former President faced allegations of corruption and poor management of the economy.

President Akufo-Addo and seven other ECOWAS leaders met at the Peduase Lodge on September 15, 2020, to find a lasting solution to the political crisis in Mali.