The running-mate of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has assured the clergy that an NDC government would always be open to further discussions on the best ways to manage mission schools in the country.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang gave the assurance when she interacted with a cross-section of the clergy at the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church as part of her tour of the Western Region.

She also urged the clergy to continue to speak out to shape society and governance.

“It was some mission school’s own invitation to the government to take over some schools. When that happens, the government’s rule will apply, but we will ensure that if the school was established by a particular church, we will give them as much leeway as possible. There was a compact between the government and the mission schools regarding each other’s role for the maintenance of the schools.”

On his part, the Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Rt. Reverend Degraft Grace expressed much appreciation to the NDC running mate for seeing the importance of interacting with the clergy.

He further assured that the clergy will continue to play its watchdog role and was ever ready to support any party with the best policies whom would be elected.

“We are now concentrating our efforts and energies on issues and what we think needs to be done and what we want to do for our people. We want to thank you for meeting with us. I assure you that we will do what our people need and what we can offer them,” he said.