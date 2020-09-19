The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Adam Mutawakilu, says he has a superior record of projects in his constituency than what the governing Patriotic Party (NPP) has initiated in the area.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over an ambulance to the Busunu health centre to kick-start his campaign, Adam Mutawakilu said he has initiated a number of projects to ease the burden of his constituents.

According to him, he has sunk 12 boreholes, completed a school project, a computer lab, and provided 7 corn mills to women in various communities within the Busunu traditional area alone.

“I have done all these as an opposition MP and this is just Busunu area alone. This is the little I have done as an orphan in the last three and half years. Has the assembly been able to do this in this area alone?” he asked.

Garlus, as the MP is affectionately called by his constituents said, in the coming weeks, he will be commissioning projects in almost every community he campaigns in.

“There are only two communities in the Busunu traditional area that I have not implemented a project in and I will do that before the end of the year,” Matawakilu said.

He said the donation of the ambulance is to make transporting emergency health cases to the district hospital easier.

He noted that the distance between the community and Damongo is too far for patients to rely on the ambulance from the capital.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News expressed their excitement saying the ambulance has come at an opportune time.

“I am very happy. This ambulance is well-equipped and it will really help us especially our pregnant women. We are grateful to our MP. We thank Garlus,” a resident said.

Also present at the ceremony was the former Minister for Agriculture, Alhaji Muniru Limuna and Ali Kasim the former DCE for Damongo and party executives.

Adam Mutawakilu is seeking a third term in Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He is being challenged by Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor who is contesting on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.