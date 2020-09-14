A youth group in Gonjaland called the Progressive Youth Forum has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of inciting Akyems against former President John Dramani Mahama.

At a press conference addressed by its convener, Salifu Seidu Kudus said the demonstration staged by some Akyems against the NDC flagbearer last week was a result of the President’s quest to win sympathy from Ghanaians without regard to the nation’s peace.

“It is interesting how President Akufo-Addo in seeking the sympathy of Ghanaians incited all Akyems against President Mahama. He did this without regard for the peace and unity of the nation.”

“What is President Mahama’s crime for sharing Adongo’s post on his Facebook wall? These opinions are solely honourable Adongo’s. The only thing President Mahama did was to share the post. And since when did referring to a section of people become addressing everyone in the group? If this is the argument, then when the Gonja mafia tag came up, the Gonja people should have protested too,” he added.

Mr. Kudus asked Ghanaians to condemn the threat by a group called Concerned Citizens of Okyeman against Mr. Mahama.

“They cannot ban Mr. Mahama from the Akyem land. He has the right to go there whenever he wants, just as President Akufo–Addo. Last week President Akufo–Addo was here, no one threw stones at him whatsoever. He was in Bole, Mr. Mahama’s hometown, and was accommodated. So how come a mere post should put the life of Mr. Mahama at risk. We need to condemn these things. They can breed chaos. We are monitoring the situation keenly and will not hesitate to react, at any indication that the life of Mr. Mahama is under threat.”

Background

President Akufo-Addo on Saturday, September 5, 2020, questioned the silence of senior citizens over what he says is a disturbing comment made by former President Mahama about the people of Akyem.

A post by the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, described elements from the New Patriotic Party as “Akyem Sakawa Boys” in relation to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

The article was shared on the Facebook page of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama.

The Chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa, Akyem Kotoku, and Akyem Bosome on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, issued an ultimatum to the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, to retract and apologize to Akyems for the “Akyem Sakawa Boys” tag.

They threatened to ban the NDC from campaigning on any Akyem land, should the party fail to apologize.

The group in a statement gave Former President Mahama 72 hours to apologize.

“We the Concerned Citizens of Akyem call on the elders of the NDC to advise Mr. Mahama to apologize unconditionally to the entire Citizens of the three Akyem States within 72 hours and pledge not to make such derogatory statements in the future. Failure to comply will cause all Akyems to prevent Mr. Mahama and the NDC from campaigning in any of the three Akyem States.”